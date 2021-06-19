Girl stages dharna in front of lover’s house in Odisha’s Balangir district

Balangir: In another case related to love affair in the district, a girl on Saturday sat in dharna in front of her lover’s house demanding marriage. She gave ultimatum to her lover that either he would accept her as his wife or she would commit suicide. She kept a bottle of kerosene ready with her.

It is to be noted that in another case related to love affair in the district, a youth kept hostage three members of a family on gun point. They were rescued by Police after long 5 hours.

In the recent case as per reports, one Pintu Chandan and a girl from the scheduled caste from Kalasar village in Agalpur block of the district were in love with each other. Even they had eloped from house and were living together in Belpahad of Jharsuguda district for some days.

As per the girl after some days Pintu left her and did not return. Finding no other way, the girl approached Loisingha Police in Balangir district for justice. She sat on dharna in front of her boyfriend’s house today and threatened that if the boy would not marry her she would self-immolate herself. Police are probing the case.