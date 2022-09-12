Girl Software Engineer Suicide In Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekharpur Police to file chargesheet soon

Bhubaneswar: In a recent development in the much-hyped suicide case of lady software engineer Sweta Utkal Kumari in Odisha, Chandrasekharpur police will soon file chargesheet in connection with the case.

As per reports, a chargesheet will be filed according to the proves that have been collected by the police from call recordings, whatsapp chats and other messages. All the details of call recordings have been investigated.

The police will take actions according to the court.

A case had been filed against Sweta’s boyfriend, Soumyajit Mohapatra. the deceased’s family members took the matter to the police station. The police interrogated Soumyajit and his family members.

Earlier, Soumyajit had applied for an anticipatory bail in High Court of Orissa.

It is to be noted that, a total of 15 members have been interrogated by the police in this case.