Girl Software Engineer Suicide In Bhubaneswar: Boyfriend To Be Questioned Today!

Bhubaneswar: A girl software engineer was found hanging in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on early hours of Sunday.

The alleged boyfriend of the girl, Somyajit has been issued a notice by Chandrashekarpur Police via mobile phone.

He will most probably be questioned by the police today.

It is noteworthy that, girl Shweta Utkal Kumari ended her life after being blackmailed by her boyfriend.

The body of the girl has been recovered from a rented house in Sailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar under Chandrashekharpur police limits.

The police were looking for evidence in the house yesterday, a diary was recovered from her rented apartment in Bhubaneswar.

The diary mentions the name of a boy who is in suspect list. It is noteworthy that the police is likely to interrogate him soon.

The family of the girl has alleged that the girl has been abetted to commit suicide by her male friend.

Further probe in this matter is underway, details awaited.