Engineer Suicide Bhubaneswar
Pic Credits: Facebook

Girl Software Engineer Suicide In Bhubaneswar: Boyfriend To Be Questioned Today!

By Sudeshna Panda 159 0

Bhubaneswar: A girl software engineer was found hanging in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on early hours of Sunday.

The alleged boyfriend of the girl, Somyajit has been issued a notice by Chandrashekarpur Police via mobile phone.

He will most probably be questioned by the police today.

It is noteworthy that, girl Shweta Utkal Kumari ended her life after being blackmailed by her boyfriend.

The body of the girl has been recovered from a rented house in Sailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar under Chandrashekharpur police limits.

The police were looking for evidence in the house yesterday, a diary was recovered from her rented apartment in Bhubaneswar.

The diary mentions the name of a boy who is in suspect list. It is noteworthy that the police is likely to interrogate him soon.

The family of the girl has alleged that the girl has been abetted to commit suicide by her male friend.

Further probe in this matter is underway, details awaited.

You might also like
State

Tragic! 2 Minor Die In Wall Collapse In Mayurbhanj Of Odisha

State

Check updated petrol and diesel prices in your city today

State

Rain In Odisha: Warning Issued For 8 Districts, Details Here

State

Trains cancelled due to derailment of goods train near Bhubaneswar railway station

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.