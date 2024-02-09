Girl sexually abused inside lift of hospital in Odisha’s Nayagarh!

Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, a girl was sexually abused inside the lift of the hospital in Nayagarh of Odisha yesterday night. A medical staff allegedly sexually abused the girl and also attempted to rape. She was rescued by some other medical staff.

The accused has been identified as Pratap Kumar Naik, a staff of the District Headquarter hospital, Nayagarh.

As per reports, the mother of the girl was admitted at the Nayagarh District Headquarter hospital. The victim girl was going to purchase medicine for her ailing mother. She used lift to return to her ailing mother at the earliest. However, Pratap Kumar Naik, the medical staff allegedly attempted to rape her inside the lift.

Later, the girl was rescued by some medical staff while she was fainted. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Father of the victim girl has lodged a complaint with Police in this matter. And the accused Pratap Kumar Naik has been detained. Further investigation of the case is underway. The locals have demanded strict action against the culprit.