Girl recovered in unconscious state in Gunpur of Odisha

Gunpur: An unconscious girl was recovered lying near a drain near Gunpur police station in Rayagada district of Odisha on Monday.

The locals spotted the girl and immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot and rescued the young woman and admitted her to Gunapur health care centre.

A bag and a mobile were seized from her, said police sources. A diary was also found inside the bag of the girl.

While the identity of the young woman is yet to be ascertained, the police are investigating the circumstances under which the girl was abandoned there.

Further details awaited in this mater.