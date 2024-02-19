Girl killed, mother critical in road mishap in Odisha’s Gajapati dist

Paralakhemundi: In a tragic incident a girl was killed while her mother turned critical following a road mishap that took place in Gajapati district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place near Alada area under Kashi Nagar Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Bharati Pashupu Reddy.

As per reports, a girl and her mother were returning from Dangsaroda in Rayagada district on a scooty when the rider somehow lost control over the handle and hit a road side tree near Alada.

As a result, the girl reportedly died on the spot. The locals rushed to the spot and rescued her mother in a critical condition and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

After getting information Police reached the spot and initiated probe. Further investigation of the incident is underway.