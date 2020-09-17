Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old girl died after being hit by a speeding car on Cuttack-Paradip road near Tatalapada under Kishan-nagar police limits in Jagatsinghpur district yesterday.

The deceased girl has been identified as Anindita Samanta, daughter of Anirudh Samanta, a resident of Raghunathpur and niece of Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta.

Anindita was returning home in her scooty when a speeding car who was overtaking a truck hit the two-wheeler, killing her on the spot.

The car also dashed against the trees and overturned.

On being informed the police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Investigation into the incident is underway.