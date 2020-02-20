death
Girl killed in electric short circuit fire in Kalahandi

By KalingaTV Bureau
Kalahandi: A girl was charred to death after electric short circuit sparked fire in the kitchen of a house in Mukhiguda area of Kalahandi district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Nageswari Jani, a +2 student of a local college.

As per the report, Nageswari was busy preparing food in the kitchen when one of the electric appliances developed short circuit and caught fire. Nageswari was charred to death in the blaze on the spot.

Police have seized the body for autopsy and the case is under investigation.

