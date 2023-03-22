Sister killed due to family duel in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Baripada: In a shocking incident, a girl has been allegedly beaten to death by her relatives in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Wednesday.

According to reliable reports, the girl was allegedly beaten to death by brother and sister-in-law. This incident took place in Beguniabandh under Bangiriposi police limits in Mayurbhanj.

Reports say that, the woman was killed by her brother and sister-in-law due to a family duel relating to property matters.

The accused duo has been arrested by the police in this matter. The police has initiated a probe into the matter.

The body of the girl has been sent for a postmortem, further details awaited.