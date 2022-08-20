Girl jumps into River from Samal barrage in Odisha’s Angul district

Angul: In an attempt to commit suicide a girl reportedly jumped into River Bramhani from the Samal Bridge in Kaniha block of Angul district in Odisha on Saturday. However, due to immediate action by the locals and the barrage authorities she was rescued.

As per reports, the girl jumped from the Gate number 24 of the Samal barrage at about 6.45 am on Saturday morning reportedly in an attempt to suicide.

The locals who were present on the spot immediately informed the matter to the barrage authorities following the incident. To save the girl, the barrage authorities closed the nearby gates of the barrage.

Soon, some people went under the gates and rescued the girl alive and brought her to the shore in a boat.

It has been alleged that following the incident, though the Fire services department was informed, the fire personnel did not turn up in time, rather they reached the spot only when the girl had already been rescued by the locals.

The girl was then sent to the hospital in an Ambulance. The reason behind the suicide attempt by the girl is being probed.