girl jumps to river Mahanadi while talking on phone

Girl jumps into Mahanadi River while talking on phone in Banki of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Banki: A girl reportedly jumped into River Mahanadi while she was talking on her mobile phone. The incident took place under Subarnapur Police outpost in Banki of Cuttack district in Odisha.

Identity of the girl is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the said girl jumped into river Mahanadi near the Subarnapur-Jatamundia bridge in Banki while she was talking over the cell phone.

After getting information fire services personnel from Dampada Fire brigade and Police personnel from Subarnapur Outpost rushed to the spot. The fire service personnel have launched a manhunt to trace out the girl. However, the victim is yet to be found.

It has been suspected that the girl jumped into the river in an attempt to commit suicide.

As per reports last year a woman from Bhubaneswar had jumped into the river from the same spot to commit suicide.

