Girl jumps into Mahanadi River from Mundali barrage

Cuttack: A girl reportedly jumped into the Mahanadi River from Mundali barrage in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the woman came to the Mundali Barrage in Athagarh with a chooty, bearing registration no-OD 02B E0396, and jumped into the Mahanadi River soon after parking the vehicle.

The passersby who saw her jumping into the river informed the police about the incident. Movement of vehicles was affected on the route as several people want to trace her by parking their vehicles on the road.

A team of local cops rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the incident by seizing the two-wheeler. However, they are yet to ascertain the identity of woman and the reason what forced her to jump into the river.