Girl, her mother killed as truck mows down their vehicle in Odisha’s Jajpur dist

Jajpur: In a tragic incident a 26 year old girl and her mother were killed in a road accident in Jajpur district of Odisha on Wednesday. The accident took place near Barada chowk on the NH No. 53 under Jenapur Police limits.

The deceased girl has been identified as Lipika Chakravorty while her mother has been identified as Srutika Chakravorty (47). Lipika is daughter of Ashok Chakravorthy of Mahakalpada in Kendrapara district.

As per reports, the two were returning home to Sukinda area in a scooter after attending the Shraddha when a speeding truck hit their vehicle.

Accordingly, the mother and daughter were killed on the spot.

After getting information, Jenapur Police rushed to the spot and seized the bodies. Further investigation of the case is underway.