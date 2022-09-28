Girl, her brother killed & 4-month-old critical in road accident in Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident a girl and her brother were killed while a four-month-old baby sustained critical injury in a road accident that took place in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Wednesday. The accident took place at the Basanta Vihar chowk under Badamal Police limits.

The deceased girl and her brother have been identified as Anjali Sahu and Rupesh Sahu respectively. They are from Chhualiberna village.

As per reports, Rupesh was returning his village Chhualiberna in a bike along with his sister Anjali and her four month old baby. At Basanta Vihar chowk a speeding trailer truck that was going from Sambalpur side to Sundergarh side, hit their bike. As a result of the accident, the three sustained critical injury.

The locals immediately rescued them and sent to the District Head quarter hospital. However, Ajali died there during treatment. On the other hand, her brother Rupesh was shifted to VIMSAR in Burla where he also succumbed to the injury. The treatment of the four-month-old kid is going on.