kandhamal girl melissa

Girl from Odisha’s Kandhamal makes it to top 25 of Miss Teen Diva

By KalingaTV Bureau

Phulbani: Bringing laurels to the State, a beautiful girl from the tribal dominated Kandhamal district of Odisha has made it to the top 25 of a national level beauty pageant for teens. However, lack of money may be a hindrance for her to compete in the finale.

Meet Melisha from Gundhani village of Raikia block of the district. She is a 3rd year student of B. Sc at the Khallikote College, Berhampur.

Related News

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in 5 Odisha districts:…

3342 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha

CM Naveen inaugurates revamped Taladanda Canal Road in…

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeks to repeal Odisha…

Melisha applied online to take part in the Miss Teen Diva beauty contest in last September. Lately, she has got confirmation about her selection among the finalists through email.

As per Melisa, about 3000 candidates contested for the preliminary round out of which 25 got selected. Melisa is one of these 25 successful contestants while another one from Bhubaneswar has also been selected.

You might also like
State

Indian Women’s T20 Teams Announced; Odisha’s Sushree Dibyadarshini Finds Place In…

State

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in 5 Odisha districts: Collectors issued alert

State

NEET 2020 result to be announced tomorrow! Know how to check

State

Need government job? Here’s an opportunity for you; Apply soon

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.