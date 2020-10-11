Girl from Odisha’s Kandhamal makes it to top 25 of Miss Teen Diva

Phulbani: Bringing laurels to the State, a beautiful girl from the tribal dominated Kandhamal district of Odisha has made it to the top 25 of a national level beauty pageant for teens. However, lack of money may be a hindrance for her to compete in the finale.

Meet Melisha from Gundhani village of Raikia block of the district. She is a 3rd year student of B. Sc at the Khallikote College, Berhampur.

Melisha applied online to take part in the Miss Teen Diva beauty contest in last September. Lately, she has got confirmation about her selection among the finalists through email.

As per Melisa, about 3000 candidates contested for the preliminary round out of which 25 got selected. Melisa is one of these 25 successful contestants while another one from Bhubaneswar has also been selected.