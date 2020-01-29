Girl from Odisha’s Cuttack district murdered in Chennai

Cuttack: A girl of this district in Odisha was allegedly murdered in Chennai after she rejected a youth’s proposal for marriage. The fateful incident took place under Kanchipuram Police limits in Chennai of Tamil Nadu.

Kanchipuram Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is going on.

The victim has been identified as 21 year old Karina Priyadarshini, daughter of Dillip Kumar Gahana of Bada Khiri village under Nischintakoili Police limits in Cuttack district. After completion of her Diploma she had shifted her base to Chennai 14 moths back and was working as an Automobile Engineer with the Royal Enfield Company in Chennai.

As per the report, one Manas Sahu of Gopapur village under Nischintakoili Police limits was in one sided love with the deceased. Since long he was proposing the girl to marry him. Earlier also he reportedly harassed her several times to make her marry him. Few days back Manas managed to get address of the girl in Chennai and he visited her place and proposed her again. However, as the girl rejected the proposal, Manas allegedly murdered her in Chennai.

The crime has been caged in CCTV. As per the CCTV footage the accused used the scarf of the victim to choke her neck and killed her merely within 15 minutes.

The deceased’s family has sought justice and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. They have threatened to protest if justice will not be granted in the case. A pal of gloom has descended on the village following the incident.