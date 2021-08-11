Girl from Gujarat seeks justice in Ganjam as boyfriend abandons, flees to Odisha

Bhanjanagar: A girl from Gujarat on Wednesday protested in front of the house of her boyfriend in Ganjam district of Odisha seeking justice. The boy lived with her and promised to marry, but abandoned, she complained.

As per reports, a youth from Badaguala village under Kabisuryanagar Police limits in Ganjam district was working in a jute mill of Surat in Gujarat. He reportedly fell in love with a Gujarati girl. However, later the youth fled to Odisha and cut off all communications with the girl.

After getting ditched by the boyfriend the girl today came down to the village in Odisha and protested in front of the boy’s house seeking justice. After knowing about her ordeal some SHG women also co-operated the girl.

In the meanwhile the youth and his family members have fled from the scene.