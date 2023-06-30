Girl dies while worshiping the Holy Trinity during Suna Besha rituals in Puri

Puri: In a tragic incident, a devotee died while worshipping the Suna Besha of the Holy Trinity in Odisha’s Puri district.

The deceased has been identified as Sanghamitra Barik (22), a resident of Salepur area of Cuttack district.

According to sources, Sanghamitra along with her family went Puri to worship the Holy siblings on Thursday. Ocean of devotees visited Puri on the occasion Suna Besha. Due to large number of people in the surrounding, Sanghamitra was reportedly unable to breath properly and became unconscious. Later she was rushed to the nearby hospital. However, the doctor who attended her declared her dead.

The cause of death is said to be loss of breath, said reliable reports.

On being informed, police also reached the spot and seized the body. The cops have started to probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.