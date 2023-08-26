Girl dies after she and her mother jumps into pond after monkey chases them

Dhenkanal: In a distressing incident, a girl drowned to death after she along with her mother jumped into a pond after being chased by monkeys. The incident took place in Palachakada village under Rasola police in Hindola area of Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Sumitra Sara.

According to sources, Sumitra and her mother were heading to the nearby pond to take a bath when they came across a monkey that started to chase them. Scared by the monkey, Sumitra and her mother jumped into the deep waters of the pond.

The locals rescued the mother-daughter pair. By the time they were rescued, Sumitra was already dead. Meanwhile, her mother had a narrow escape from death.