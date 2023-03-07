Girl critical as lover hacks her in Bargarh of Odisha

Bargarh: In a shocking incident, a man has hacked and critically injured his lover with a sharp weapon in Bargarh district of Odisha on Tuesday.

According to reports, the girl has been seriously injured in the incident. The incident has taken place in Salepalli area, a town in Bolangir district. The girl was living in a rented house in Balangir.

Allegedly, a love affair developed with a man identified as Das Bagh. According to reports, there was some disagreement between the girl and her lover and in a fit of rage she was attacked.

The girl has been said to be in a critical condition and has been admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

The lover that is Das Bagh has been caught by the Bolangir Town Police and has been detained for further questioning.

Detailed report in this regard awaited. Investigation is underway.