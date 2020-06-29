Bhubaneswar: A 24-year-old girl committed suicide in Jharpada area of Odisha’s capital city on Sunday

The deceased has been identified as Chandani Sutar, a residence of Kujang of Jagatsinghpur district.

Chandani was working as a salesgirl in a garment store in the city and was staying in a rented house in Jharpada area.

According to sources, Chandani had locked herself in the house yesterday evening. On observing the behavioural changes in Chandani, her neighbours felt something fishy and knocked on her door. Since they did not get any reply after repeatedly banging on the door, they informed the police about the matter.

A team of Laxmi Sagar Police personnel arrived at the spot and broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling.

They seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. Police also recovered Chandani’s suicide note from the room.

Further investigation is underway.