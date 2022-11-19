Giant fish weighing 500kg caught in Odisha-West Bengal border

Chilashankar, a rare fish and highly sought after delicacy. It shape looks like a flying ship and it is a type of sting ray.

Jaleswar: In a rare catch, the fisherman netted a fish belonging to Chilasankar (stingray) while fishing in the sea off Digha coast on the Odisha-West Bengal border.

The fish weighed 500 kg and was sold for whopping Rs 20,000.

The rare fish was caught in a trawler owned by Maa Durga and it was bought to Digha fish market and was auctioned.

A Kolkata-based company bought the fish at a whopping price and the locals were reportedly flocked to catch the glimpse of the rare sight and took photos.

