Giant fish weighing 500kg caught in Odisha-West Bengal border

Jaleswar: In a rare catch, the fisherman netted a fish belonging to Chilasankar (stingray) while fishing in the sea off Digha coast on the Odisha-West Bengal border.

The fish weighed 500 kg and was sold for whopping Rs 20,000.

Chilashankar, a rare fish and highly sought after delicacy. It shape looks like a flying ship and it is a type of sting ray.

The rare fish was caught in a trawler owned by Maa Durga and it was bought to Digha fish market and was auctioned.

A Kolkata-based company bought the fish at a whopping price and the locals were reportedly flocked to catch the glimpse of the rare sight and took photos.