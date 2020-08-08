Sambalpur: A giant anaconda was rescued by Kuchinda Forest officials from the backyard of a house of Ulrumunda village under Kuchinda block of Sambalpur district in Odisha.

The anaconda was estimated to be less than 3 years old and weighed over 25 Kg.

According to reports, the anaconda was first witnessed by a villager in the backyard of his house. Soon others rushed to the spot to witness the huge reptile. The panicked locals then informed the forest officials.

On being informed, Kuchinda Forest ranger Gagan Bihari Mallik reached the spot along with Kusumi Section forester Aamir Jayapuria and watcher and rescued the anaconda.

The anaconda was later released safely to the Baraghat Forest.