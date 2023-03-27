Ghumusar Kriyanusthan Committee observes 12-hour bandh in Bhanjanagar

Bhanjanagar: The Ghumusar Kriyanusthan Committee have observed 12-hour bandh in Bhanjanagar in Odisha’s Ganjam district demanding district status for Ghumusar.

The Ghumus Action Committee has called the bandh from 6 am to 6 pm. The vehicular traffic have been stalled, bus services have been suspended, business and academic establishments were closed in response to a 12-hour bandh in support of the local resident’s demand.

The bandh supporters have been picketing at various important traffic junctions in Bhanjnagar. But emergency services have been exempted from the bandh.

Ghumsar have been demanding district status for 30 years. However, it has not been recognised as a district. In order to get the status, the supporters has called for 12-hour bandh.