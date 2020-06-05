Ghost rumour grips quarantine centre in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: Ghost rumour has allegedly gripped quarantine centre in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. The incident took place at Tulasi Women’s College in Kendrapara which has been converted into a makeshift quarantine centre for the migrant Odias.

As many as 147 girls have been lodged at the quarantine centre. All of them have been kept in the centre after they returned form Kerala recently.

However, they alleged presence of ghost at the quarantine centre as five of them fell sick following. All of them were shifted to another quarantine centre in Rajnagar area of the district after family members of three girls informed about the matter to the local administration.

