Ghost president in Odisha arrested, mystery unfolds slowly

Bhubaneswar: The mystery surrounding the ghost president in Odisha is slowly being unfolded with each passing day, said reports on Friday.

The ghost president has been identified as Bipin Rautray. He has slowly started to reveal the mystery behind his entire act. Bipin used to call himself the president of ghosts to save himself from the police.

The court has issued a Non Bailable Warrant (NBW) in three cases in the name of accused Bipin Rautray, said reliable reports. There were three NBW cases registered against him in Khurda Sadar police station regarding land disputes.

Reports say that he was not cooperating with the investigating officer during the investigation of the case. The police filed the chargesheet in the court stating that the accused was not cooperating.

Accused Bipin then did not appear in the court on the scheduled date despite repeated summons by the Court. Later the court issued and NBW against him. He was later arrested by the Khurda Police.

Reports further say that, Bipin shot his elder brother over a land dispute. It has come to light that Bipin has three wives.

The Khurda Sadar Police Station Officer (IIC) said that if any more allegations against Bipin come to the fore, those will also be investigated.

It is worth mentioning that, Bipin Kumar Routray had become popular on different social medial platforms especially in Odisha by claiming himself to be a devotee of goddess Baglamukhi and narrating ghost stories to the people.