Are you looking for a career in State Bank of India (SBI). Well, if you are interested then there is an opportunity for you. The SBI has issued a notification for the job on the official website sbi.co.in. For which you can apply till 13 July. The most important thing is that there will be no written examination for this recruitment.

How selection will be done

The selection process of SBI SO Recruitment 2020 will be based on the shortlisting and interview of the candidates. In order to qualify for an interview, it will not be enough for a candidate to meet only the minimum qualification and experience related requirements. The short listing committee constituted by the bank will decide the parameters for shortlisting. After that, a sufficient number of candidates will be shortlisted by the bank and called for interview.

Through this recruitment drive, State Bank of India will recruit for 13 fresh vacancies and 51 backlog vacancies.

