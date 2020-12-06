Get Salary As Per 7th Pay Commission In This Government Job; Check Details

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Trainee Junior Engineer (JE). A total of 212 vacant posts are to be filled through this recruitment examination.

In order to be selected, candidates must pass the computer-based examination.

The application process has started and the last date for online application is December 28. Candidates can submit the application fee by 30 December. The exam will be held in February 2021.

Candidates will have to pass a three-hour examination consisting of 150 questions for 200 marks. Negative marking of one-fourth number will also be applicable in exam. To be qualified, candidates have to score at least 30 percent number. After the examination, a category wise merit list will be released, on the basis of which the candidates will be selected. Selected candidates will also have to undergo training.

To apply, the applicant must be at least 18 years old while the maximum age limit is 40 years. Candidates with a three-year diploma course or equivalent certificate or degree can apply for this job.

Finally, the selected candidates will be hired according to the 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC), with a minimum salary of Rs 44,900 as per DA and other allowances.

