Bhubaneswar: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the most comprehensive insurance company in the country. Crores of people have invested in different policies of this company.

LIC sells Term Policy, Life Insurance, Pension, Endowment etc. plans. Customers can buy some plans online and some offline. LIC is a government-run company, so people consider it safe to invest their own hard and thick earnings.

LIC has all kinds of policies but today we will tell you about ‘Jeevan Shanti’ policy. It is a pension policy and provides instant pension benefits to customers. For those people who are worried about pension planning in future, this policy can be called better.

By depositing a lump sum in it, you can get pension after retirement. Apart from this, if you do not want this, then you can get a pension immediately, that is, you will get a pension soon after investing.

The special thing is that the policyholder gets the option of getting instant pension in this policy. That is, your pension will start immediately after filling the premium. It is mandatory to be at least 30 years of age to invest in it.

The division is as follows:

Age: 33

Sum Assured: 20000000

Lump Sum Premium: 20360000

Pension:

Annual: 1232000

Half Yearly: 606000

Quarterly: 300250

Monthly: 99500

Suppose if a person of 33 years chooses option ‘A’ i.e. pension per month. In addition, he chooses the sum assured option of Rs 20000000. So he will have to pay a lump sum premium of Rs 20360000. After this investment, he will get a pension of Rs 99,500 per month. This pension will be Rs 1232000 annually, 606000 for half yearly and Rs 300250 quarterly. Pension will be received as long as the policy holder survives. At the same time, this pension will stop coming after death.

(Input From : Informal News)