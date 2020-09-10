Get Rs 14000 per month by giving only 1 installment, know the complete plan if LIC

It is no longer the time when you depend on someone for your future. Now is the time to prepare for your future. Banks, post offices, mutual funds and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) run a variety of schemes to make your future secure. You can add money by doing jobs in them, on which you also get returns.

There are also some regular income schemes in which after a certain time you get a significant amount every month. But to get that amount you have to invest for years. But today, here we will tell you about one such scheme of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the largest insurance company in the country, in which you will have to pay only premium once and after that you will continue to get Rs 14000 every month for the life.

LIC’s Jeevan Akshay Policy

LIC’s Jeevan Akshay Policy can make your future absolutely safe. Under this scheme you will continue to get a guaranteed guaranteed pension. This recently launched policy by LIC is a great option for those looking for regular income. For your information, let us know that this policy of LIC is just like its Jeevan Shanti policy. In this too, you start getting pension immediately.

Lifetime benefit from a single premium

In LIC’s Jeevan Akshay Policy, you have to pay only one time premium, after which you can take advantage of this policy throughout your life. To buy LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy one has to invest at least Rs 1 lakh. This policy can be taken by a person from 30 to 85 years. Two important things that have been included in this policy are the first that no medical is required to take this policy. While the other good thing is that you will get 10 different options for annuity in Jeevan Akshay Policy.

What are the options

As mentioned, you get a total of 10 options in LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy. But by choosing its first ‘A’ option, you will be entitled to a pension of Rs 14000 every month and that too by paying only a premium. Choose this option when you want to get pension immediately.

These are the options to get pension

In this policy, you can also choose different options for taking pension. For example, on a monthly basis you will get a pension of Rs 14,214. On selecting the quarterly option, you will get Rs 42,901 every 3 months. Similarly, in the half-yearly option, a pension of Rs 86,465 on 6 months and yearly option will get Rs 1,75,876 simultaneously.

Start a premium and pension

For example, if a person is 35 years of age, he will have to pay a premium of Rs 3000000, of which the sum assured is Rs 29,46,955. After this premium payment, if the person opts for ‘A’ i.e. ‘Annuity payable for life at a uniform rate’ (Pension option every month) and sum assured of Rs 29,46,955 from the policy options, then he will get Rs 14,214 monthly pension.

When will you get money

For your information, let us know that under this scheme, pension is received while the policyholder is alive. The pension ceases after the death of the policyholder.