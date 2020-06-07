Now days the youths are trying their best to get a government job. They are living no stones unturned to get a government job. However, they are not able to crack even after appearing for several exams. But here is a golden opportunity for them as the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage (PPQS), the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Faridabad has invited application for jobs which the eligible candidates can get without appearing for the written examination. All they need to do is to attend the walk-in-interview.

Candidates can apply for the job fee cost.

Name of the post: Technical Officer

Number of posts: 175

Age: 35 years for Male and 40 years for Female and Transgender (Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per govt rules)

Educational qualification: M.Sc Degree (relevant disciples)

Salary: Rs 37,000 per month

Vacancy & Venue Details

Vacancies Venue 50 Locust Warning Organization, Air Force Road, Jodhpur (Rajasthan) 50 Locust Circle Office, Bikaner (Rajasthan) 55 Locust Circle Office, Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) 20 Locust Circle Office, Palanpur (Gujarat)

Walk-in interview date: June 12, 2020 (from 9.30 am onwards)

Click here for official website

Click here for notification link