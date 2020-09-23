Get Honda TVS bike in just Re 1! Know everything about the offer

Before the start of the festival, the auto companies as well as banks have started offering to take advantage of this. Federal Bank has brought one such offer. Yes, you can take the bike to your home by paying just one rupee. Under this offer, you can buy favorite bikes of Hero Moto Corp, Honda and TVS. This facility is available in 947 showrooms across the country. With this you will get a cash back of 5 percent. Also, there will be no processing fee. Let’s know everything about it.

In the press release issued by the bank, it has been told that customers do not have to go to the bank branch. EMI facility will be available on debit card. The bank said that no paper work has to be done in this entire matter. It will be completely online. You can do this work from your home.

Federal Bank says that customers can choose a repayment period of 3,6,9 or 12 months. No processing charge will be taken on the loan under this scheme. Customers can avail 5 percent cash back on Honda Motorcycle’s 793 showrooms across the country.

For this, customers have to give an SMS to the number 5676762 or a missed call to 7812900900. EMI can also be detected through this.

Federal Bank provides EMI payment on debit cards in 36,000 stores across the country. The bank has recently introduced EMI facility for shopping on e-commerce portal Amazon and Flipkart. On the other hand, an official of the lending NBFC Shriram City says that suddenly demand for two-wheelers has increased this time.

(The Hindi version of this story was published by news18.com)