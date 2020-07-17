Covid Crisis In Odisha: ‘Get Fit Or Quit Job’, Warns Twin City Police Commissioner

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In order to improve the immunity of policemen during the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, the Commissionerate Police (CP) has directed its police personnel to become fit.

The twin city police Commissioner Sudhashu Sarangi has set a three month deadline for overweight cops. The policemen with body mass index (BMI) of more than 30 have been directed to get fit.

The process of measuring the BMI of the cops will continue till July 30. A database will be maintained in the police hospital.

The next fitness review will be conducted in November.

Penalties like salary cut or forced retirement shall be enforced in case of violations.

 

