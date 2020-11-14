Get Discount By Booking LPG Gas Cylinder Like This

Oil companies offer discounts on online payment of LPG cylinders. In order to promote digital payments and meet the minimum dependence on cash, companies give cashback or instant discount etc. to customers. It has often been seen that people pay cash to the delivery boy after booking the cylinder.

By doing this, they do not get the discount they should have got through online payment. The special thing is that this discount is not only available on subsidized cylinders, but also on non-subsidized cylinders. The country’s major oil companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum give this discount to customers.

At the same time, customers get discounts even when booking cylinders with online payment mobile application, Paytm, PhonePe, GooglePay, etc. At the same time, for the first time through these platforms, good cashback is also given on booking and payment of gas cylinders. Paytm has offered cashback of up to Rs 500.

Customers can avail this rebate through online debit cards, credit cards, mobile banking applications, internet banking and electronic wallets. However, discounts on different platforms also vary.

Talking about the other benefits of online Gains booking, there is an advantage that you can pay your gas cylinder from anywhere. You do not have to worry about having open money during cylinder delivery.

(Source: jansatta.com)