General Rawat Praises Odisha Police During 62nd Senior Police Officers’ Conference

Bhubaneswar: The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat has appreciated counter Left Wing Extremism (LWE) work of Odisha Police Force while addressing the 62nd Senior Police Officers Conference on Monday.

General Rawat told that Odisha police was quite efficient in tackling criminal activities and protecting its citizens. This could be witnessed from the significant low crime rate in the state in the recent times.

In order to boost the morale of the police, Rawat termed the Police force as pioneers of security. He also said that the Police are the first responders of a crisis situation. As the World is facing various issues like climate change, trade wars, regionalization, widespread protest and riots the role of Police is critical.

The 62nd Senior Police Officers’ Conference was inaugurated on December 27 and will continue till December 30, 2020.