Gas tanker overturns near Paradip of Odisha, police seal road

Paradip: A gas tanker overturned near Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha on the National Highway NH16 in the afternoon hours on Friday, said reports. The accident occurred near Paradip.

According to reports, the police sealed the road on either side of the road. The residents of the local area were panic-stricken, said reports.

However according to reports, a massive gas leak has been reported following the accident. Meanwhile, the fire department has reached the spot and is trying to bring the situation under control by spraying water.

All steps and necessary precautions are being taken to prevent any untoward incident near the spot. Though the exact reason for the accident is unknown, the accident occurred as the driver lost control over the wheels.

The fire services personnel immediately reached the spot and started spraying water after a gas leak was reported. There was a traffic snarl on the route and communication was restricted.

Further detailed reports are awaited in this matter.