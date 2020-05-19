Nuapada: A gas tanker has exploded and caught fire in Khadial area of Nuapada district in Odisha. Huge flames have engulfed the entire area. The gas tanker was blown up to a height of almost 30 feet in the air.

As per reports, no one has been injured in the incident. The Khadial fire department had reached the spot immediately and were successful in dousing the flames.

It is as if problems have become unending for Odisha. First it was the COVID19 outbreak, then the impending cyclone threat and then this, locals are scared and tensed.

However the reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.