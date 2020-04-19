gas-tanker-accident

Gas Tanker Accident On NH-16 Near Odisha’s Khurda, Locals Tensed Up

By KalingaTV Bureau
Tangi: A gas tanker accident has occurred on NH 16 near Nachuni square, in Khordha district of Odisha.

A gas tanker which was on its way to Khurdha from Visakhapatnam lost its balance and turned to its side. The tanker belonged to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and was carrying petroleum.

After confirmation of no gas leakage, the tanker was turned upright with the help of Cranes
On getting information about the incident, the Police reached the spot and informed BPCL authorities. The BPCL authorities sent their technicians to the accident location to check any chances of gas leak.

After confirmation of no gas leakage, the tanker was turned upright with the help of Cranes.

There was no loss of life or injury in the accident informed the police.

