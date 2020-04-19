Tangi: A gas tanker accident has occurred on NH 16 near Nachuni square, in Khordha district of Odisha.

A gas tanker which was on its way to Khurdha from Visakhapatnam lost its balance and turned to its side. The tanker belonged to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and was carrying petroleum.

On getting information about the incident, the Police reached the spot and informed BPCL authorities. The BPCL authorities sent their technicians to the accident location to check any chances of gas leak.

After confirmation of no gas leakage, the tanker was turned upright with the help of Cranes.

There was no loss of life or injury in the accident informed the police.