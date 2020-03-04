Gas Tanker Accident Near Angul, Efforts On To Stop Leakage

Angul: A gas tanker has turned upside down near Angul, the authorities are at their wits end to stop gas leakage.

The accident has occurred in Kamarai under Handipa police limits near Angul.

A dangerous and scary situation has arisen due to continuous gas leakage from the tanker.

The police has sealed the highway.

The fire department has reached the spot and is spraying water on the tanker.

Experts have been called in from Jharsuguda and Balasore to deal with the issue.

The experts will give ideas on how to transfer gas from the upturned tanker to another empty tanker.

Huge number of police personnel have been deployed at the spot.

The villagers nearby have been cautioned against lighting fires.

The tanker was transporting gas from Sambalpur to Cuttack.