Gas Tank Explodes In Ganjam District Of Odisha, 2 Dead

gas tank blast in berhampur
Berhampur blast

Ganjam: A gas cylinder exploded in a crusher unit at Kukudakhandi under Sadar Police limits in Berhampur city of Ganjam district in Odisha.

According to reports, the blast occurred as the explosive (cylinder) was kept in a shed near the crusher unit. As many as three people have sustained critical injuries whereas two have been killed on the spot.

The injured have been rushed to the Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College & Hospital (MKCG), Berhampur for immediate medical treatment.

