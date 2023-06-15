Gas leak in Angul of Odisha, residents panic

There was an alleged leak in a gas pipeline in Angul district of Odisha on Thursday, said reliable reports.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Gas leak in Angul
Pic Credits IANS

Angul: There was an alleged leak in a gas pipeline in Angul district of Odisha on Thursday, said reliable reports.

Reports say that, panic allegedly gripped residents after the leakage from a gas pipeline near GAIL India stock room at Pingua Chhak in Angul.

According to reports, the company however clarified that the gas was neither harmful nor inflammable in nature.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

You might also like
State

Anil Harpal, Singer of famous Sambalpuri song ‘Panbala Babu’ no more

State

Female medical student found dead in MKCG of Odisha

State

Youth arrested in Odisha for killing Kingfisher!

State

Bhubaneswar sizzles at 41°C, Jharsuguda boils at 42.2°C

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans