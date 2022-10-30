Garbage truck ran over elderly man matter: Deceased family to get Rs 5 lakhs compensation & job

Bhubaneswar: The road blockade which had been done by the villagers for the compensation demand for a deceased elderly man, who died by coming under a garbage truck this morning will be fulfilled, ensured by the Mayor of Bhubaneswar Sulochana Das and Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Bijay Amrut Kulange here in Odisha this afternoon.

It is noteworthy that, this morning Rama Gagrgi (45) died on the spot after being hit by a vehicle engaged in transporting waste to Daruthenga dumping yard on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Enraged over the accident, the locals blocked the Cuttack-Khordha connecting road via Chandaka over the death of the elderly man and demanded compensation for his death.

As a result, vehicles got stranded on the road following the blockade.

Later this afternoon, Mayor Sulochana Das and BMC Comminisor Vijay Amrut Kulange reached the spot had a discussion with the agitators and ensured them to give a job and Rs. 5 lakhs to the family of the deceased.

After being ensured by the Mayor and BMC commissioner, the agitators called off the road blockade.

It is to be noted that, two months ago a similar incident had happened in the same location where a garbage truck mowed down a person who died on the spot.