Ganjam’s Digapahandi Block Chairman Sunita Sethy passes away at 27

Berhampur: In a sad incident, the Block Chairman of Digapahandi Block in Ganjam district of Odisha passed away on Sunday. She was merely 27 year old.

As per reports, Sunita was under treatment after being affected by some disease. However, she had recovered and relieved from the hospital.

Reportedly, today when she was at home, felt uneasy. Accordingly, her family members rushed her to the Digapahandi hospital. However, she was declared dead at the hospital.

After getting to know about death of Sethy, a number of people including workers and office bearers of BJD visited the house of Sethy at Gokarnapur and consoled her family. She was best known for her good behaviour.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following the death of the young leader.

Sunita Sethy was the Chairman of Digapahandi Block in Ganjam district. She was a BJD supported candidate. She was a highly educated woman. She had been elected as the Samiti Sabhya for the Gokarnapur Panchayat.