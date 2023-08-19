Ganjam: Woman dies due to poisoning under suspicious circumstance

Bhanjanagar: In a mysterious case, a woman died due to poisoning under suspicious circumstance in Ganjam district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in Khyatriyabarapura village under Gangapur Police Station limit in Bhanjanagar area.

As per reports, the young woman from Mujagarh village under Bhanjnagar police station limit had gone to a relative’s house. She then fell sick and was rushed to the Gobra Medical Center. However, there the doctors declared her dead due to poisoning.

After getting information Police reached the hospital and seized the body. However, the reason of the death is yet to be ascertained, informed the IIC of Gangpur Police Station. Further investigation of the case is underway.