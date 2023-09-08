Ganjam: Scooty catches fire in Chhatrapur, rider narrowly escapes

Berhampur: A rider had a narrow escape in Ganjam district of Odisha on Friday as his scooty caught fire. The incident took place near Satyabadi on the National Highway in Chhatrapur today afternoon.

As per reports, the man was going outside riding his scooty when initially smoke oozed out of the vehicle. Within no time it caught fire. Fortunately, the rider had by then got down from the vehicle and avoided and narrowly escaped from the peril.

The identity of the man was not immediately known.

On being informed, Fire service personnel from Chhatrapur reached the spot and doused the flame with the help of locals. However, the scooty was completely burnt and was significantly damaged.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The incident caused panic among commuters and the traffic came to a standstill for some time.