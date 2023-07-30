Ganjam Robbery: Seized loot worth over 6 lakhs returned to family

Ganjam: In a recent incident of loot, the police have returned the seized assets from the recent robbery to the victim. The robbery took place in Ghatipalli village of the district. A case was registered under the Tarasingi police station.

A group of six robbers had allegedly looted victim Naveen Nayak’s home of things worth Rs 6.5 lakh. After investigation, one of the robbers and his female accomplice has been arrested by the police.

The seized loot in the Ganjam robbery has been handed over to Naveen Nayak by the Tarasingi Police. The loot included Rs 1,07,000 in cash, 15 grams of gold, and 250 grams of silver ornaments.