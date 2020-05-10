Ganjam Reports Maiden COVID19 Death; Odisha’s Tally Touch 3

Bhubaneswar: Ganjam district reported first COVID19 death taking the death tally in Odisha to 3. This was informed by Health and Family Welfare Department of the State government in its website today.

The health department, however, is yet to reveal more details about the deceased.

Earlier two persons from Bhubaneswar had succumbed to Coronavirus disease in Odisha.

The first COVID19 death in the State was reported on 6 April after a 72-year-old man, a resident of Jharpada area in Bhubaneswar passed away while undergoing treatment at AIIMS- Bhubaneswar.

Later, a 77-year-old male Covid-19 patient from Madhusudan Nagar in Bhubaneswar breathed his last at a private hospital in the State capital city on May 5.

The data share by the health department revealed that a total of 3458 RT-PCR tests were conducted in the State in last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests now stands at 59780 while the positive case 352.

As of now, there are 281 active cases and 68 recovery cases in Odisha.

Coronavirus now spread its wing to Angul district as 13 persons from the district have been tested positive for the deadly virus today.

All the new 58 COVID19 cases detected today in the State are from four districts – Ganjam (29), Balasore (15), Angul (13) and Mayurbhanj (1).