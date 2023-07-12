Ganjam people protest against unannounced power cut for prolonged hours

Ganjam: A prolonged unannounced power cut in Gosani Nuagam area of Bramhapur has led to road blocks and protests by the local residents.

Electricity supply in the area has been disconnected since 11 pm of July 11th. The local residents took to the streets in the late hours of the night. They burned tires and blocked the road, causing traffic jam from both sides.

Sweltering heat on the outdoors and excessive humidity in the indoors made it difficult for people to stay without electricity for prolonged hours.

As a part of the protest, the local people had also detained some senior officers of Tata Power present on the spot. The Gosani Nuagaon police was also present at the location. The protest continued for eight hours.