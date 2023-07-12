Ganjam people protest against unannounced power cut for prolonged hours

As a part of the Ganjam protest, the local people had also detained some senior officers of Tata Power present on the spot.

State
By Akankshya Mishra 0
ganjam protest

Ganjam: A prolonged unannounced power cut in Gosani Nuagam area of Bramhapur has led to road blocks and protests by the local residents.

Electricity supply in the area has been disconnected since 11 pm of July 11th. The local residents took to the streets in the late hours of the night. They burned tires and blocked the road, causing traffic jam from both sides.

Must Read

Anubhav-Barsha marital discord: Orissa HC issues directive…

AIIMS Bhubaneswar exec director cautions against rising…

Plus-2 Girl Student Found Dead with Throat Slit in Balangir

Sweltering heat on the outdoors and excessive humidity in the indoors made it difficult for people to stay without electricity for prolonged hours.

As a part of the protest, the local people had also detained some senior officers of Tata Power present on the spot. The Gosani Nuagaon police was also present at the location. The protest continued for eight hours.

You might also like
State

Yet another car of Golden Baba worth Rs. 1cr seized by ED!

State

Bhubaneswar woman alleges mother-in-law spending nights with different men!

State

Odisha vigilance catches ASI in Bhubaneswar while taking bribe of Rs.15,000/-

State

Bahanaga train tragedy: 3 arrested railway officials undergo health checkup

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans