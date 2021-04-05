Ganjam Issues Additional Guidelines For Marriage, Hosts To Provide Food Packets

Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration issued an additional guideline for marriage celebration on Monday. The decision has been taken reportedly in view of the increasing number of covid-19 positive cases in the district.

According to the guideline, the number of guests for the marriage ceremony has been restricted to 100. Besides, the hosts will not be allowed to organize any community feast rather they will have to provide food packets to the guests.

Action as per the provisions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws will be taken against those who will be found violating the guideline issued with an aim to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had also earlier restricted the number of guests to 100 for the wedding ceremonies.