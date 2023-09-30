Ganjam: Ex-Jr Clerk, Patrapur UGPHC and his wife convicted in DA case

Berhampur: The Ex-Junior Clerk of Patrapur UGPHC in Ganjam district of Odisha and his wife who were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case have been convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur on Saturday.

The accused Ex-Junior Clerk of Patrapur UGPHC has been identified as N. Prakash Patra while his wife has been identified as N. Santosini Patra.

As per reports, today N. Prakash Patra, Ex-Jr. Clerk, UGPHC, Patrapur, Dist-Ganjam, at present the Jr. Clerk, Sub-Divisional Hospital, Patrapur, Ganjam and N. Santosini Patra, wife of N. Prakash Patra, who were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case under sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e)PC Act,1988/109 IPC for possession of disproportionate assets to their known sources of income were both convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

The Court sentenced N. Prakash Patra to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of 2 years and fine of Rs.10, 000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for the offence under sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) PC Act, 1988.

Also read: Odisha: Last Date For Filing Up Of Application Forms For Annual HSC Examination, 2024 Extended

The Court also sentenced his wife N. Santosini Patra to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and payment of fine of Rs.10,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act,1988/109 IPC.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of N. Prakash Patra, at present junior clerk at the Sub-Divisional Hospital, Patrapur, Ganjam following his conviction.

D.Tirupati Rao Pattnaik, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance Berhampur Division had investigated the case and Surendra Panda, Speial PP, P.K. Dora, Additional Special P.P and Diptimayee Behera, Assistant PP, Vigilance, Berhampur jointly conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.